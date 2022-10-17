Surry County Sport Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor

October 17, 2022

2022 Inductees announced

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

The Surry County Sports Hall of Fame is located at Fisher River Park in Dobson. The 2022 inductees to the Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor have been announced.

The Surry County Parks and Recreation Department and the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame Committee has named the 2022 class of the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor inductees.

The unveiling of the monument and induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Surry Community College.

2022 Hall of Fame inductees are: Marli Bennett, Eddie R. Cobb, Charles Buster Cox, Elder Manuel Jessup, Daniel Merritt, and Derek Slate all of whom are recognized for the contributions on the court or field.

Entering the Ring of Honor will be the 2004 Elkin Wrestlers and A.M. “AB” Crater. Ring of Honor inductees are administrators, teams or organizations which have contributed to athletics in Surry County.

Marli Bennett is being recognized for achievement in women’s basketball. While at East Surry High she was named to the 1-A All-Conference team four times, twice recognized as 1-A Player of the Year, a McDonald’s All American, and a National AAU Champion. She continued to play at Temple University and was named to the Big 5 All-Academic Team.

Coach Eddie R. Cobb is already a member of the Mount Airy Sport Hall of Fame. The longtime coach of the Lady Bears of Mount Airy High is the five-time Northwest Coach of Year boasting six basketball conference championships, and two finals appearances. He is also credited as the founder of the girls’ golf program at Mount Airy High.

Charles Buster Cox played football for Mount Airy High and was recognized as All-County, All Conference, and played on 1968 3A State Championship team. He earned a scholarship to Duke to play football where he was a three-year starter at safety, and named to the All State Freshman team in 1970.

Elder Manuel Jessup played men’s basketball at East Surry where he was named All Conference and Player of the Year in 1974. Jessup won a scholarship to Lees-McCrae and entered their Hall of Fame in 2012. After transferring to Coastal Carolina, he set the 1977-78 single season scoring record (571 points) and remains one of Coastal Carolina’s all-timer leading scorers.

For four years Derek Slate of Mount Airy High was ranked as the schools #1 tennis player and is the youngest member of Mount Airy High School Hall of Fame, and a Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame inductee. Slate was a four time Northwest 1-A All Conference player, Conference Player of the Year, 1A-2A State Singles Champion, and a scholarship tennis player at East Carolina University where he was the men’s tennis team Captain for three years.

Coach Daniel Merritt was the assistant coach of Surry Central High who aided the school in five cross country state titles and one for track and field. He also coached Elkin High cross country being named three times as Coach of the Year while his teams won four MVAC Cross Country titles. As Elkin’s Distance Track and Field coach they won the MVAC in 2012. He also has a myriad of personal awards for competition running both during time at Sanford Central High and at Campbell University where he was captain of both the cross country and track teams.

The 2004 Elkin Wrestlers are entering the Ring of Honor as champions. They were the 1-A Dual Team State Champions and remain the only wresting teams from Surry County to win a state championship.

A.M. “AB” Crater formed the Elkin Recreation Department in 1950. From the inception of the recreation department through 1973 he tirelessly supported the youth programs of Elkin. He was elevated to become the first official director of Elkin Parks and Recreation in 1973 and served through 1983. Crater was both baseball and basketball player for the Chatham Blanketeers.