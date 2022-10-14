The festival is underway

Sugarloaf Mountain Band took to the stage Friday during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Autumn Leaf Festival. Sugarloaf is one of more than 30 bands scheduled to play this weekend. Members are, from left, Mike Pyburn, Kenny Grubbs, Pat Hiatt, Todd Beverly and Elvin McMillian. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Throngs of shoppers were filling the streets Friday in Mount Airy. (Serena Bowman | Mount Airy News)
Mount Airy Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Marie Woods helped opened the festival, reading a proclamation recognizing the festival. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Several people took to the dance floor Friday morning, flat-footing to the live music. Pictured here are, from left, Joann Buchanan of Cana, Virginia, Jerri Sebastian of Mount Airy, Levi Head of Statesville, Jim Sebastian of Mount Airy, and Rick Johnson of Statesville. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
The Autumn Leaves Festival officially started Friday with an 11:30 a.m. opening ceremony — but the event was well underway before then, with thousands of people already filling Main Street.
With picture-perfect weather — clear skies and temperatures headed to the low 70s — it was hard to remember Friday was a workday for most of the world, with so many people packing downtown to browse the vendor booths, listen to live music, and catch-up with old friends.
Among those at the opening ceremony was Margaret Noonkester, a Mount Airy native who has lived the past 50 years of her life in Ararat, Virginia. Noonkester said she was onhand in 1966 for the first Autumn Leaves Festival, and that she has been at every one since.
“I always look forward to coming,” she said of the event. Noonkester, perhaps one of the few area residents who can lay claim to having attended every festival, said she particularly misses the 10-cent ham biscuits and seeing some of the booths with women and men dressed as their farming ancestors may have a century earlier.
As Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce Chair Connie Hamlin said in her opening remarks during the ceremony, those early years the festival paid homage to the farmers of old, and celebrated the autumn tobacco and apple harvest.
“It used to be about having a good time,” Noonkester said of the festival. “Now, it’s money time,” she said of the gradual commercialization of some parts of the event. “It’s always been a big crowd, but nothing like today. It used to be mostly hometown folk.”
Still, Noonkester keeps coming because she said there is plenty to enjoy.
“I like the music, and just seeing how smart people are with their crafts.”
Plenty of people seemed to enjoy both music and crafters Friday. Upwards of 200 people had set up chairs and staked out spots around the bandstand to catch the live bands, and more than a few folks took to the dance floor set up there, showing off flat-footing and clogging skills.
And thousands — maybe tens of thousands — of area residents and visitors were already making their way up and down Main Street, checking out craft vendors and sampling the food from more than two dozen food booths set up throughout downtown.
Randy Collins, chamber president and CEO, said he was anticipating this weekend would be a big one for downtown.
During his opening remarks, Collins told the crowd there were more than 200 vendors and nearly three dozen live bands scheduled for the weekend, as he recounted a bit of history for the festival.
“The festival started in 1966,” he said. “We have had one every year since. COVID got us in 2020, but we were back in 2021, and we think this could be a record year,” he said of the 2022 version of the festival.
Lenise Lynch, the 2023 chamber chair-elect, said the festival is not only good for the vendors and visitors, but it is good for Mount Airy.
She said in addition to the food and crafts being sold, visitors to the festival spend money in local restaurants, at hotels, gasoline stations, and local shops. She encouraged those browsing the vendor booths to take a few minutes to visit the stores and shops lining Main Street.
“Without them and their support, this festival may not be possible,” she told the crowd.
After the opening remarks, Collins declared the festival “officially open,” Sugarloaf Band took to the stage and the big weekend was off and running.