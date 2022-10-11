Free Runaway Train concert scheduled

October 11, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
Staff Report

An acclaimed band will add some musical flavor in Mount Airy during the city’s annual Autumn Leaves Festival to begin later this week.

This involves a free concert by Runaway Train, which is scheduled for Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

It will be held at Blackmon Amphitheatre, located near the Mount Airy Municipal Building.

Runaway Train is a versatile band with local and area members which specializes in a variety of music including country, beach and contemporary/classic rock.

The free concert is being sponsored by Eagle Carports.

“They foot the bill for the amphitheatre,” said Keith Miller, a member of Runaway Train who plays rhythm guitar and is lead vocalist. “They’re just a really good company.”

Miller indicated that Runaway Train is excited to be performing in Mount Airy after two years of setbacks.

“We played in 2019 and 2020 was COVID,” he said of the pandemic that prevented a concert that year. Then in 2021, a scheduled performance was cancelled late in the day of that event due to a threat of storms which didn’t materialize.

“It never rained,” Miller said.