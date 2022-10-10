White Plains marks Start With Hello Week

Charlotte Hawks, kindergarten student, is drawing and coloring with chalk. She was coloring White Plains Elementary with kindness!

These third grade students wore green on Friday to show their support of “Start With Hello”. They are, from left, Madison Snow, Kinley O’Rourke, Karlie Rogers, Israel Hawks, Arabella Kirkman, and Madison Badgett.

This Wall of Positivity is filled with compliments and words of encouragement from students and staff at White Plains Elementary School.

White Plains Elementary School students recently celebrated Start with Hello Week, learning about the importance of starting with the word “hello”

The Start with Hello program helps individuals make new connections and creates a sense of belonging for all, school organizers said. Plainsmen shared compliments and words of encouragement to create a Wall of Positivity and colored the school with kindness with various artwork using sidewalk chalk.

Students were also given a kindness bingo sheet to complete throughout the week. On Friday, staff and students were encouraged to wear green to show their support.