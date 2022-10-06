Police reports

October 5, 2022 Thomas Joyce

• A wallet containing an unspecified sum of money was lost and possibly stolen in Mount Airy recently, according to city police reports.

The black and blue leather wallet — owned by Darius Odell Webster, a West Virginia Street resident — went missing on Sept. 24 in the vicinity of the Roses department store on West Independence Boulevard.

In addition to the money, it contained a debit card and a North Carolina identification card.

• Joey Keith Caudle, 31, listed as homeless, was charged with larceny on Sept. 25 after an incident at Food Lion on South Andy Griffith Parkway, where he allegedly stole wine.

Caudle was held in the Surry County Jail under a $300 secured bond and was scheduled to be in District Court on Monday of this week. The wine was recovered and returned to the store.

• Ismael Valle Maysonet, 34, who is homeless, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Sept. 25.

The case stems from Maysonet’s presence at a residence on Junction Street, where the property is posted with “No Trespassing” signs. Also, he had been told previously not to return to that location.

Maysonet is facing a Nov. 7 appearance in Surry District Court.