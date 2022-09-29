Police reports

September 28, 2022 Thomas Joyce

• State Employees Credit Union on South Franklin Road has become the victim of a false pretense crime, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The case surrounds an incident last Friday in which a known individual provided false documents to receive a loan of an unspecified sum. Police records indicate that a stolen payroll stub was involved in the crime that was still under investigation at last report.

• Timothy Wayne Ayers, 40, of 147 Hooks Drive, is facing a felony drug charge and vehicle-related crimes including driving while intoxicated and hit and run. Ayers was arrested last Thursday in the area of South Main Street and Buck Shoals Road during the investigation of the hit and run matter, for which no details were released.

In addition to DWI and hit and run, he is facing three other charges including possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, a felony; driving while license revoked; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ayers was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Oct. 10.

• An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Sept. 14 in which James Willis Lovelace of Brooklen Avenue was victimized. It involved a known individual taking his white Ford Focus, valued at $3,000, without permission in August. The matter was still under investigation at last report.

• A breaking and entering of a locked mailbox occurred on Sept. 14 at the office of a local accountant, Brenda Lineberry, located on a street known as Professional Court. Mail of an unspecified description and value was listed as stolen.