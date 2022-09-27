ESHS student receives recognition

September 27, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Maria Blakeney

East Surry High School Junior Maria Blakeney was named recipient of the College Board National Recognition Program, National Rural and Small Town Award, for her achievements in school and on College Board assessments.

She earned this recognition because of her academic achievements in school and her performance on the PSAT/NMSQT®, PSAT 10, and/or AP Exams.