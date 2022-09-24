Police reports

September 23, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Dobson woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon as a fugitive from justice in Mount Airy and jailed under a large secured bond, according to city police reports.

Amy Wall Riddle, 46, of 446 Roy Stanley Road, was encountered by officers during a suspicious-person call at a residence on Junction Street, and they found that her name had been entered in a national crime database as being wanted in Patrick County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter.

Riddle was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court in Dobson on Oct. 17.

• A possible break-in attempt occurred Tuesday at the residence of Amanda Gail Bledsoe on Northwood Drive, where an unknown object was used to break a rear window. The damage was put at $200.

• A man who allegedly hit his girlfriend in the face with a lighter, causing her lip to bleed, and choked her was jailed without privilege of bond on Sept. 15.

Markus Evan Beamer, 28, listed as homeless, is accused of assault on a female, identified as Brittany Michelle Jackson, also homeless.

The incident occurred in a roadway area on North Main Street at West Pine Street. Beamer is scheduled to be in Surry District Court Monday.

• Camper and Mobile Home Supply, a business on Merita Street, was the scene of a break-in discovered on Sept. 14, which involved the attic of the building being entered in order to gain access to the interior. Nothing was listed as stolen, but police records indicate that damage was caused to ceiling tiles.

• A break-in involving a felonious larceny was discovered on Sept. 10 at Mayberry Portable Buildings in the 1000 block of North Andy Griffith Parkway, where equipment and other property worth thousands of dollars was taken after a lock was cut.

Included were DeWalt products listed as an air compressor, a table saw, miter saw, an impact driver, drills, a skill saw, five power tool batteries and five power tool battery chargers; a Honda generator; a Craftsman tool box with miscellaneous tools; an Rx skill saw; a Flex impact driver; a Little Giant collapsible ladder; Romex wiring cable; and three bags containing miscellaneous wiring tools.

The monetary loss from the crime totaled $7,920.