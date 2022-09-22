Police reports

• A vehicle fire has led to a Mount Airy man being charged with driving while impaired, according to city police reports.

The blaze involving a 2006 Nissan Rogue occurred last Saturday at 1012 Rockford St., the address for the Speedway convenience store. During an investigation of that incident by Officer M.G. Lineberry, Edilberto De Jesus Santiago, 24, of 619 Worth St., was encountered and suspected of intoxication, arrest records state.

Santiago’s providing of a breath sample subsequently confirmed that suspicion, with testing showing his blood-alcohol content to be nearly twice the legal limit for getting behind the wheel.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for an appearance in District Court next Monday. The vehicle was impounded.

• Tabitha Smith Johnson, 38, of 185 Mills Road, was arrested Friday on warrants for charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods.

The case stems from an incident last Thursday at the Quality Mart store on Holly Springs Road, where Johnson allegedly took food items valued at $12 without paying.

Johnson was released under a $250 secured bond, with the case scheduled for the Oct. 17 session of Surry District Court.

• A break-in was discovered Saturday at IC Building Supply on West Lebanon Street, where entry was gained through a garage door.

No property was listed as missing, but damage put at $500 occurred to the door.

• Copper wire owned by Duke Energy was stolen Saturday from an unidentified business location in the 2000 block of Rockford Street, where a breaker box was broken into to enable the theft. The wire was valued at $100.