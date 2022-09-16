Job fair attracts more than 200

September 16, 2022 John Peters II Business, News 0

Representatives from RidgeCrest retirement village pose for a picture during the job fair. (Serena Bowman | Mount Airy News)

<p>The Debbie’s Staffing booth attracted attention from several job seekers during the fair. (Serena Bowman | Mount Airy News)</p>

The Debbie’s Staffing booth attracted attention from several job seekers during the fair. (Serena Bowman | Mount Airy News)

<p>Northern Regional Hospital’s booth attracted a steady stream of interested job seekers. (Serena Bowman | Mount Airy News)</p>

Northern Regional Hospital’s booth attracted a steady stream of interested job seekers. (Serena Bowman | Mount Airy News)

<p>The crew from Insteel Products take a break to pose for a photo. (Serena Bowman | Mount Airy News)</p>

The crew from Insteel Products take a break to pose for a photo. (Serena Bowman | Mount Airy News)

<p>Officials from Hugh Chatham Hospital were on hand to talk with those attending the job fair. (Serena Bowman | Mount Airy News)</p>

Officials from Hugh Chatham Hospital were on hand to talk with those attending the job fair. (Serena Bowman | Mount Airy News)

<p>Officials with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were ready to speak with anyone interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. (Serena Bowman | Mount Airy News)</p>

Officials with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were ready to speak with anyone interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. (Serena Bowman | Mount Airy News)

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce held a job fair at Mayberry May on Sept. 9.

Several dozen area businesses and organizations set up at the fair, hoping to attract prospective job applications for openings they have now, or to make contact with job seekers for openings which may occur later.

All totaled more than 200 people turned out for the event.