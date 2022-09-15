Health department offers updated Pfizer, Moderna boosters

September 15, 2022 John Peters II News 0

DOBSON — Surry County Health and Nutrition Center is now offering the updated Moderna and Pfizer booster shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech, for people ages 12 years and older, or from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older. The bivalent vaccine booster is designed to offer protection against two different strains of the virus – the original strain that all previous vaccines have targeted and the newer Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.

A person is eligible to receive a bivalent booster if it has been at least two months since they have completed their primary vaccination series or since they received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The updated booster vaccines do not replace shots for the primary vaccination series, but they will replace the current booster dose for persons 12 years of age and older.

Call Surry County Health and Nutrition Center at 336-401-8420, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will be accommodated; however, appointments are preferred.

For more information, call 336-401-8400 or visit Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SurryCountyHealthandNutritionCenter/ for the latest updates.