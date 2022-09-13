City police reports

September 12, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy woman has become the victim of a computer-repair scam, according to city police reports.

The false-pretense case targeting Penny Mooney Pope, a Virginia Street resident, came to light last Friday.

It involved an unknown party using a computer to represent himself or herself as a computer repair service “to deceive the victim with false events” in order to receive money, police records state. The sum scammed from Pope was not disclosed.

• A vehicle was discovered stolen last Tuesday from a business location in the 300 block of East Pine Street, in addition to personal belongings.

Taken were a 2006 Chevrolet Express work van valued at 12,000, listed as white in color. Also stolen were hand tools said to be worth $5,000.

The victims of the theft are listed as The Plumber LLC on Cottage Drive and Joe Dean Brock of that location, who is associated with the business.

• Damage to municipal property was discovered last Tuesday at Tharrington Park on Spring Street, where a suspect drove a vehicle across a grass field and became stuck. This resulted in ditches and vehicle tracks in the open land area involved.

The landscape damage to the city park was put at $150, with the incident listed as still under investigation.