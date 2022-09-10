City Planning Board members re-upped

September 10, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Two members have been reappointed to a key group that gets first crack at rezoning, annexation and other growth-oriented matters in the city of Mount Airy.

The terms of Paul Madren and Dwight McAlexander on the Mount Airy Planning Board have expired, according to a resolution prepared for their reappointments.

It was approved by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners during a meeting on Sept. 1.

Both Madren and McAlexander were re-upped for new three-year terms that will expire on Sept. 30, 2025.

The Mount Airy Planning Board is a nine-member group that acts as an advisory board to the commissioners.

It analyzes present and emerging land-development trends and activities in the city limits along with issuing recommendations on plans, policies, ordinances and proposals designed to maximize opportunities for growth while promoting public health, safety, morals and welfare.

The group, which meets monthly, undertakes initial studies on such matters and votes on recommendations that are forwarded to the city commissioners, who make the final decisions.