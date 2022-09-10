Police reports

September 9, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• An aluminum trailer valued at $3,000 has been reported stolen from a local business, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Police were told Tuesday about the theft, which had occurred at Cooke Rentals on West Lebanon Street. The 6-foot by 10-foot RC TILT trailer owned by the business was discovered missing from a parking lot in August.

• A wallet was lost and possibly stolen Monday at 1986 Rockford St., the address for the Goodwill store.

The black mesh wallet, owned by James Cletus Coble, a resident of Glendale Drive, contained an undisclosed sum of money and a Wells Fargo Bank debit card.