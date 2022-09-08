September 8, 2022 John Peters II News 0

The 2022-2024 General Federation of Women’s Clubs Executive Committee is, from left, director of Junior Clubs Katie Moydell,secretary Mary Beth Williams, first vice president Wendy Carriker, international president Deb Strahanoski, president-elect Suellen Brazil, second vice president Jolie Frankfurth, and treasurer Becky Wright. (Photo by Laura Bergman)

Wendy Carriker, of Mount Airy, was installed as the first vice president of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in New Orleans, Louisiana, earlier this summer, for a two-year term extending from July 2022 through June 2024. During her tenure, she will travel to the organization’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., to complete federation business.

As first vice president, Carriker will serve as coordinator and liaison for state federation presidents and hold a seat on the club’s strategic planning committee, among other responsibilities.

Founded in 1890, General Federation of Women’s Clubs address issues affecting the well-being of women, children, and families. With clubs in every state and several countries, today’s nearly 70,000 members work strategically to draw attention to and prevent the persistent problems of domestic and sexual violence and child abuse. Members also undertake a wide range of community impact programs, including support of the arts, advancement of education, preservation of the environment, promotion of health and wellness, and engagement with civic affairs.