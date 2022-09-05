Habitat holding hot dog sale

September 5, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

A local Habitat for Humanity home is seen under construction in Mount Airy. (Photo: Holly Sutphin Hayes)

Habitat for Humanity will be holding a Drive Us Home drive-through hot dog sale on Saturday.

The event is one of several fundraisers Habitat undertakes to help fund the group’s efforts to build affordable homes for area residents who might not otherwise be able to afford home ownership.

This particular fundraiser will be Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Greater Mount Airy Habitat for Humanity Re-store, at 217 S. South St.

For $6 a dinner, the meal includes two hot dogs — including chili and slaw — chips, drink and a dessert. There will also be a 50/50 raffle drawing, at $1 per ticket, as well as door prizes inside the store for $1 per ticket.