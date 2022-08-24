Camp Med students visit SCC

August 24, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Debbie Cave, director of allied health programs, left, and Patricia Brown, nurse aide educator, instructed students on the proper way to remove gloves. They simulated avoiding contamination by putting chocolate syrup on the students gloves.

<p>Surry Community College recently hosted Camp Med students for a day, giving them a chance to learn about different programs available at the college. Staff from Northern Regional Hospital organized and accompanied the group of campers.</p>

Surry Community College recently hosted Camp Med students for a day, giving them a chance to learn about different programs available at the college. Staff from Northern Regional Hospital organized and accompanied the group of campers.

Surry Community College recently hosted Camp Med students for a day, giving campers a chance to learn about different programs available at the college.

Staff from Northern Regional Hospital organized and accompanied the group of students. The camp ran for four days and allowed local high school students to get a chance to gain hands-on training and exposure to the medical field. One of those days was spent at the college.

Eighteen students, composed of ninth through twelfth graders from local school systems, spent a day at SCC learning about the Allied Health, Nursing and Physical Therapist Assistant programs. Student Success Advisor Caleb Gilley and Career Technical Education Coordinator Tonya Wise discussed the Career & College Promise (CCP) classes and programs available at SCC for the students to take while in high school.

High school juniors and seniors can earn college credit tuition-free through the Career & College Promise dual enrollment program. Students interested in dual enrollment should contact their high school counselor.

Debbie Cave, director of allied health programs, and Patricia Brown, nurse aide educator, explained the different jobs that allied health students can perform within the healthcare field. They also instructed students on the proper way to remove gloves.

“Removing contaminated gloves correctly is done to prevent contaminating yourself with potential blood or body fluids,” Cave said. “This helps to prevent the spread of disease and infection.”

The activity required the students to put on the correct size glove; then chocolate syrup was applied to the students’ gloved hands. Students then had to take the gloves off without getting any of the chocolate syrup on their skin. The skill was demonstrated by the faculty, and then the students were observed using the correct technique to remove their gloves.

The students also had the chance to meet with Dr. Yvonne Johnson, associate dean of health sciences, to receive information about SCC’s nursing programs, along with the differences in qualifications and possible tracks in a nursing career. Dr. Eileen Coleman, director of the physical therapist assistant program, shared the history of physical therapist assisting, along with career and advancement information.

Lunch was provided for the students and Northern Regional staff participants from the Knights Grill.

Students interested in going into the medical field can contact SCC’s Student & Workforces Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu to receive more information about the variety of programs available, along with admissions information.