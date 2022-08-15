United Fund gets a running start

The front of the Municipal Building on South Main Street serves as the staging area for the races.
Milan Tomin of Charlotte poses after winning the 10K run Saturday.
Stokesdale resident Stevven Anderson proudly displays his finisher medal after winning the 5K race, for which he also received $250 in cash for being among the top male and female finishers in the 5K and 10K categories.
Mount Airy Mayor Ron Niland, left, is shown with City Manager Stan Farmer before Niland competed in the 5K run.
Milan Tomin is accustomed to covering long distances — after all, he came to North Carolina from Serbia six years ago and his most recent trek involved taking first place in the Downtown Rocks and Runs 10K.
But the former resident of that European nation — who broke the course record by the way — wasn’t the only winner during Saturday’s 14th-annual event in Mount Airy. In addition, there was the victor of a 5K race it included, along with all other runners who completed the respective courses and can feel good about themselves as a result.
Also in the winners’ circle was the community itself, due to the Downtown Rocks and Runs 5K/10K raising more than $16,000 as the kickoff event for the annual United Fund of Surry campaign that has a total fundraising goal of $500,000.
The United Fund provides financial support for 24 member agencies that meet various needs in the community, including crisis organizations such as the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Shepherd’s House homeless shelter.
Surry Medical Ministries, area rescue squads and scouting units are among other recipients.
In all, 220 runners lined up for both the 5K (3.1-mile) and 10K (6.2-mile) races, which had staggered starting times beginning with the 10K scheduled at 7:45 a.m.
“We are excited about the turnout,” United Fund Executive Director Melissa Hiatt said of the crowd gathered Saturday morning at a staging area in front of the Municipal Building, which included the competitors along with enthusiastic spectators.
“This is very comparable to the race in 2019,” Hiatt added in reference to the “normal” year before COVID-19 disrupted things, including no Downtown Rocks and Runs in 2020.
Saturday’s event, which also included a fun run, benefited from cool temperatures of around 60 degrees as the races got under way, with clear skies overhead.
“This is perfect weather,” said Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis, one of the race organizers and former director of Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, which played a key role in staging the event.
Lewis, a veteran runner who has competed in about eight marathons, and others greeted the welcome departure from the sweltering conditions gripping this area in recent weeks. It was conducive to good finishing times Saturday with multiple course records falling.
Mayor’s challenge
“For summertime, this is great,” Mayor Ron Niland agreed regarding the conditions while preparing to compete in the 5K.
“This is chamber of commerce weather,” said Niland, who has “probably done a couple of hundred” 5Ks, 10Ks and triathlons, a regimen curtailed of late.
“I’ve been injured — I haven’t been able to train much lately.”
Still, Niland offered a “mayor’s challenge,” pledging to pay $1 for every runner who beat him Saturday to further aid the United Fund cause. Lewis and City Manager Stan Farmer also agreed to double whatever Niland raised.
Niland, 67, finished in 80th place with a time of 33:43.1 minutes.
Meanwhile, the city manager assisted at the event by distributing finisher medals to everyone completing the races.
Top competitors
Milan Tomin, the overall winner of the 10K run who hails from Serbia, was exploring uncharted ground Saturday upon venturing here from his new home in America.
“It’s my first year — I came from Charlotte,” said Tomin, who is 26.
“The course was difficult — I did not know what to expect.”
Both the 5K and 10K races began on Cherry Street, with runners making their way to Riverside Park and the Granite City Greenway for different course lengths to constitute the respective distances. They eventually made their way back downtown after negotiating a tough hill from Riverside Drive up East Independence Boulevard.
Despite his unfamiliarity with the 10K course, Tomin finished with a time of 34:18.1, thus besting the record for the event of 34:46 set in 2019 by Ediberto Crisanto of Rock Hill, South Carolina.
The top women’s 10K finisher Saturday was Gabriella Delay, 31, of Winston-Salem, whose time of 37:07.8 also broke the record for her gender (38:35), established by Kate Sanborn of Raleigh in 2019. Delay was third overall.
Stevven Anderson of Stokesdale was the top overall finisher in the 5K with a time of 16:20.1, which broke the men’s record for that race which had been set in 2017 by Dave Wottle of Elkin (16:25). Anderson, 37, explained that he is the owner of High Point Athletic Club and participates in such races to help promote the sport of running.
Sarah Buckliew, 35, of Gilbert, South Carolina, was the top female finisher in the 5K run with a time of 20:17.5 which was good for seventh place overall.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.