Grant expands robotics opportunities for county students

August 9, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Surry County Schools is one of 18 school districts and one charter schools recognized statewide to share in $1.6 million in grants for robotics programs approved this month by the State Board of Education.

The grant funding is meant to support after-school programs aimed at developing student interest and proficiency in science and math through competitive robotics

The approved grants, recommended by a review team within the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, were selected from 65 applications across the state and representing $6 million in requests – nearly four times the money available for the programs. The General Assembly included the $1.6 million, allocated from federal COVID-relief funding, in the state’s biennial budget approved last year.

The size of individual grants ranges from $24,600 to $316,950, depending on numbers of students to be served and other factors such as geographic distribution, and how the program would support students disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Grant funds may be used for several different purposes, including establishing a relationship with a robotics partner, purchasing robotics kits, costs associated with supporting a robotics team, and paying stipends for coaches.

Surry County Schools plans to use the $58,980 allotted funding to create an after school program that encourages students to work together and develop soft skills taught in conjunction with leadership framework attributes, school officials said in announcing the grant.

”The goal of this program is to re-engage students with classroom learning and help students adapt to working in teams,” the county school system said in a statement.

The robotics partners that grantees choose must have a national presence in robotics education and competition and provide adequate instruction and programming for students and adult volunteers in robotics education, project-based learning, and competitive robotics. They must also promote a safe and equitable social environment (live or virtual).

“I believe that it is extremely important for students to have access to hands-on STEM activities. I am looking forward to implementing this program at all of our elementary schools. Our goal is get students engaged with STEM and this funding will allow our district to support our existing middle school robotics programs,” says Jeff Edwards, STEM coordinator for Surry County Schools.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to have robotics clubs in our elementary schools,” said Dr. DeAnne Danley, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “This is an investment in STEM education for our district that aligns with our strategic plan focusing on achievement, leadership, and life. The core values component of the First Lego League will integrate with our district Leadership Framework as students lead self and work with others. Additionally, students will benefit from the hands-on learning experiences.”