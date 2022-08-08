Rocks and Runs launches United Fund campaign

Runners participate in the Downtown Rocks and Run event in 2021. Downtown Rocks and Runs serves as the fundraising kick-off for the United Fund of Surry’s annual fundraising effort. (Submitted photo)
This photo from the 2021 Downtown Rocks and Run shows that some runners find a little something extra in the tank right at the end. (Photo: Downtown Rocks and Run)
Downtown Rocks and Run is the kick-off for the United Fund of Surry’s annual fundraising effort. This year, the agency hopes to raise $500,000 for its member agencies, and with a good turnout for Saturday’s races the pace will have been set for the rest of the year.
Under the umbrella of the United Fund are found a wide variety of community service organizations from around the area such as The Children’s Center of Surry, Surry Senior Centers, the Shepherd’s House, scouts, and area Rescue Squads.
Member agencies of the United Fund of Surry County meet to coordinate strategies for their unique missions. Often there are non-profit organizations working toward a similar goal that may find working together can lighten the load.
Hiatt is known to be a matchmaker for organizations which need just the right person to fill a role, or a non-profit looking for new office space. It brings her joy to help facilitate new connections and bring people together to serve the greater good of everyone in Surry County and beyond.
“After an overwhelmingly successful Rocks and Runs event last year, we do expect this year’s race to be affected since life has returned to somewhat normal. More and more races have started coming back and people are not stuck at home quite like they were last year,” Hiatt said.
There is still time to register for this weekend’s races as the online registration runs through August 12 at 6 p.m. Registration fees are $30 for the 5K, Team Fitness Challenge, and Corporate Participation Challenge. Walkers and strollers are welcome to join in the 5k.
For the 10K individual and Corporate Participation Challenge the registration fee is $40.
The Fun Run is free for kids 12 and younger (no t-shirt); $10 w/shirt purchase. All fun runners will receive a participation ribbon.
Finishers will receive a finishers medal and the 5K Team Fitness Challenge award will be presented to the fastest team based on the average time of the top 5 team members.
Race day registration begins at 6:30 a.m. in front of the Mount Airy Municipal Building, 300 S. Main St. The 10k will start at 7:45 a.m. and the 5K follows at 8 a.m. The 5k starting line will be found near the US Post Office parking lot of Cherry St.
The Kid’s Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. in front of the municipal building, where the awards presentation will also take place following the races at 9:15 a.m.
The 5K and 10K races will have a gun start and chip timed finish. This means that all participants will have the same start time, and the finish time will be recorded as each runner crosses the finish line by reading the chip on the back of the runner’s numbered bib.
Also, the 5K race is going to have a wide start line that will enable all runners to get across the start line after the starting horn sounds as quickly and safely as possible. As there may be kids and strollers taking off at the same time, spreading out the start line across a wider area will allow everyone to have a safe start to their race, walk, or fun run.
Of note, the Fun Run will attempt to live up to its name by having a clock at the finish line, but individual times are not recorded for this event. The honor system will be required when reporting times back to friends or loved ones, or just ignore the clock altogether and enjoy the moment.
A grateful Hiatt said it takes a small army of agency volunteers and board members to set up, run, and break down the Rocks and Runs event once all the runners are back home and rehydrating. “We are overflowing with gratitude, an event like this takes a lot of manpower. Agency volunteers as well as board members set up, run, and take down this event,” she said.
Without special assistance from the staff of Reeves Community Center, local law enforcement, emergency services, and especially the public at large in the role of community cheerleaders – it may be too much for any one person to handle.
Downtown Rocks and Runs is the annual campaign’s kick-off event, following will be the Greater Granite Open to be held Friday, Oct. 14 at Cross Creek Country Club.
Also, there will be a brand-new event added to the upcoming campaign, a Bourbon Bonanza, at Old North State Winery on Saturday, Jan. 21. This event will include raffle tickets for specialty bourbons, dinner, and a bourbon tasting.