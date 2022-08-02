Local woman a pageant winner

August 2, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Jennifer Johnson-Brown

A local woman has been chosen as National Royalty for the Miss National US Scholarship Pageant held in July. The pageant is held for ladies of all ages. The newly crowned Miss National US Ms. 2023 receives a cash award, the official crown and banner, an invitation to a professional photo-shoot in Chicago, Illinois, along with other prizes.

Jennifer Johnson-Brown, age 40, of Mount Airy, is now vying for that national title, after having been crowned National Royalty for the Miss National US Scholarship Pageant. She is the daughter of Wanda Johnson and Keith Hodges

The pageant is held for girls and women ages 4 and older, in seven different age groups. Contestants competed in five overall categories including formal wear modeling, personal introduction, interview, resume, and community service project.

“Each year, the pageant awards scholarships and prizes to recognize and assist in the development of young ladies nationwide,” the organization holding the pageants said in a statement announcing Johnson-Brown’s selection. “All aspects are age-appropriate and family oriented. The focus of this organization is to create future leaders and to equip them with real-world skills to make dreams a reality.

“This program is based on inner beauty, as well as, poise and presentation, and offers Miss Heart of Service awards for the one individual who completes the most service hours to better their community.”

As Miss National US Ms. 2023, Johnson-Brown will continue her endeavors to bring awareness for Alzheimer’s and be an advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association. She serves as a committee member on the Western North Carolina Mount Airy Alzheimer’s Association, and she will be hosting the Pageant to End ALZ on August 20 at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. From that event 100% of the proceeds go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

For those who wish to take part in the Pageant to End Alz, entry fee is $50 per participant. In order to be considered for Ultimate and Mega Grand Supreme, Supremes, and Age Division titles, contestants must compete in all areas of competition and optional categories.

There are numerous division and age titles in the event, with a number of prizes available, and a chance for some contestants to join Miss National US MS. 2023’s Walk to End ALZ Tea and to ride in the Mount Airy Christmas Parade with Miss National US Ms. 2023 Jennifer Johnson-Brown

Anyone interested in attending the Pageant to END ALZ should contact Johnson-Brown. She is available by email at msnationalus@gmail.com, on Facebook @msnationalus, and Instagram at mnus_ms.

Johnson-Brown is being sponsored by The Groovy Gallery, Walley’s Service Station, Mayberry Squad Car Tours, and Jessica Rose Quilts, all of Mount Airy.