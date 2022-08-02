Police reports

• A Mount Airy woman was the victim of a weekend assault, according to city police reports.

It occurred in the early morning hours Saturday, when Sidney Cheyenne Butcher of Charlie Norman Road was struck in the face by an unknown suspect while on Franklin Street near Willow Street, causing injury.

• An attempt to enter a local medical facility was discovered Friday at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist office on Price Street.

This involved the use of a burglary took in an effort to gain entry to the facility.

While that was unsuccessful, the incident resulted in damage of $400 to two wooden door frames.

• A felonious breaking and entering involving a larceny occurred on July 22 at a residential property on Galloway Street owned by Jennifer Withers of Northwood Drive.

The crime was perpetrated by a known suspect and one unknown individual, police records indicate, which led to a gold lame wallet and a gold pocket watch being taken. The monetary loss was listed as $150.

• Robin Lee Spicer, 33, of Ennice, was arrested in Mount Airy as a fugitive from justice on July 21 after she was encountered in the 2000 block of North Main Street during a traffic crash investigation.

Spicer’s name was found to have been entered in a national crime database due to the woman being wanted in Galax, Virginia, on an unspecified matter.

She was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for an Aug. 15 appearance in District Court at Dobson.