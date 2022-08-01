Surry Central student wins NAACP scholarship

Surry County NAACP chapter President Brian Craig Smith, left, and Donte Watson, right, pose for a photo shortly after Smith presented Donte with a $750 scholarship from the organization. (Submitted photo)

Surry Central High School student Donte Watson recently was awarded the NAACP Surry County Branch 2022 Scholarship.

The organization’s president, Craig Smith, along with vice president Marie Nicholson, scholarship committee chair Sandra Joyce and vice chair Mary Frances Sawyers. were on hand at the school’s annual awards program earlier this year to present the award.

The $750 scholarship was based on student applicants providing a short essay on the Emancipation Proclamation, their academic report, the financial assistance needed and acceptance into a technical school, college, or university.

“We are happy to be able to provide this scholarship, our first of what we hope to be an annual offering,” Smith said.

Donte will be attending North Carolina State University this fall with plans to major in Life Sciences First Year-Zoology Intent.