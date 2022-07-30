First Community shows drop in net income

July 30, 2022 John Peters II Business, News 0

BLUEFIELD, VIRGINIA – First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC), reported this week net income for the second quarter of 2022 stood at $11.21 million, or 67 cents per diluted common share, down from $13.2 million, or 76 cents per share, from the same period a year ago.

Net income for the first six months of 2022 stood at $20.73 million, or $1.24 per share, down sharply from $28.01 million, or $1.59 per share, the previous year.

Nevertheless, the bank declared a cash dividend of 29 cents per share to stockholders, an increase of 2 cents per share over the same quarter in 2021. The dividend will be payable on or about Aug. 19 to shareholders of record on Aug. 5.

”Net income of $11.21 million for the quarter was a decrease compared to the same quarter of 2021, which included a significant reversal of provision for credit losses,” the bank said in announcing the results and explaining the drop in net income. “The normalized provision for credit losses drove much of the difference between current year-to-date net income of $20.73 million and the same period in 2021.”

The quarterly income for the second quarter in 2021 was a record for the bank, representing a 65% increase over the previous year.

First Community Bankshares Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 49 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of June 30, including in Surry County.