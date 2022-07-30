Police reports

Last weekend on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy, a plume of smoke was rising from a small grill in front of the S&S Salon next to the DMV tag office.

The cookout and clothing distribution event were the second such that Bruised Not Broken, and Rhonda Baylor, put together. “We had a nice turnout, compared to the first one this was more. We’ll grow it. We had a whole lot, but we only have two buckets of clothes left,” she said gesturing to two large plastic totes filled with gently used clothing.

Baylor is having these events to give back to those in need. She faced struggles in her life, now she wants to be in the corner of those who may not have anyone. She has husband Keith nearby for the cookout. “I support my wife in any way I can,” he said.

More than just standing by his wife, he sees ways that he can share his knowledge and experience too. He said it means a lot to him, and to those who the Baylor’s help, to be doing good. “It means a lot. Sometimes they can look at me, some of them know my story or have heard me give testimony. With some I already know what they are thinking.

“What he is doing – I already done it,” Keith Baylor said, “He’s just doing it different.” The means and methods may have changed, but he sees a similarity in the way he lived his life for so many years, “I did it Keith’s way for all my teens, twenties, and thirties.”

“Some of the youngsters know my story and to watch me change and help others, it may touch their heart to do the same because that’s not what’s happening out there. All those bads I try to make good, but I can’t do it without Him,” he said, pointing to the skies.

The hamburger was made fresh to order, juicy right off the grill from Sister Rucker. She held court while cooking burgers and hot dogs for those who stopped by, stopping to count the remaining patties to report the headcount. Bruised Not Broken served nearly 50 burgers and three packages of hot dogs. An elderly gentleman pulled up and stepped out of his pickup, not known to the Baylors or Sister Rucker but the latter welcomed him warmly and insisted he take two burgers.

Shania Cornigans was inside doing hair at S&S Salon while the event was ongoing, she also bought the meat for the grill. She is more than happy to offer ongoing support to the cause, “What (Rhonda) is doing is a good cause, there are a lot of homeless people around here and kids that are in need, families that are in need.”

“I just feel like it’s a blessing that God put that on her heart. I wish more people would get involved so it could become something big. I encourage people to come out, make donations, purchase clothing and bring it – this can be a big community.”

“A lot of people don’t realize how many people are in need,” she said. “I see it all the time, families don’t have. We have people not working around here and the need things, need food, especially the kids. I just hope everyone can come together and make it bigger, grow it.”

“Thank you so much and God bless y’all again,” a local mother said as she was leaving the event before heading to see wrestling later in the day at Veterans Park.

Baylor said the majority of those who came to the event to get something to eat, or clothes, were strangers to her. “Some were, not all of them. I asked how they heard about it they said the newspaper and one lady said she overheard someone at Circle K.”

“Ha! That we me,” Rucker shot back from over the grill also offering a suggestion for some pulled BBQ at the next event.

Cornigans and her mother, Rucker, both said S&S Salon will continue to host these events “They can have it here,” Cornigans said because there will still be a need. She suggested, “You don’t have to donate money. Shoes, clothes, if you’re in your closet and think ‘I don’t need this anymore’ just bring it down to help someone else.”

Rhonda Baylor has a calling to serve, and she wants to do more but has found that getting the clothes to Surry County in her current car is not the best solution. “I need a van because I go back and forth the Statesville to get the clothes. What I need is a van so I’m going to sell my Cadillac and buy a van to get these clothes.”

“I love that car, and I haven’t had it long, maybe six months, but I can’t put everything in there. I said, ‘I need a van Lord’ and it came to me to sell the car.”

She said she first came to Surry County with the clothes in a garbage bag and a busted black and white television. Years later she and Keith are together owners of a Habitat home and are finding ways to feed, clothe, and share their experience with those who may benefit from it. Be on the lookout for a Bruised Not Broken event again in August, Baylor said.