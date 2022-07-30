Police reports

July 29, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A man listed has homeless has been jailed under a $10,000 secured bond on felony charges of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Timothy Lee Browder, 44, was arrested Wednesday after officers encountered him at a residence on Banley Street and discovered that he was wanted on those charges, which had been filed on July 22 with no other details provided. Browder’s name had been entered into a national crime database, but it is unclear where the break-in case originated.

He is facing an Aug. 15 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Police learned Thursday of a crime involving the obtaining of property by false pretense in which a local business was victimized to the tune of $14,293. It involved an unknown suspect using a check from a closed account as payment for goods at Tri-State Carports Inc. on Franklin Street.

• A vehicle was stolen on July 23 as the result of a break-in at Scenic Motors on Rockford Street. A chain was cut on a gate to gain entry to a secured lot, with a storage building also broken into before the 1996 Ford F-150 pickup was stolen.

The $4,000 truck, gray in color and bearing license plate number TP26923, is owned by Blake Pike King, a Casper Stewart Road resident who is employed by Scenic Motors.

• Carl Bostic, 18, of 121 Hamburg St., was arrested at his residence on July 22 after police investigated a civil disturbance there.

Bostic allegedly failed to comply “with lawful orders,” which impeded that investigation, records state. He was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond; and slated for an Aug. 8 District Court appearance.

A Smith and Wesson 9mm M&P Shield handgun also was seized during the incident.