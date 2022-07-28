Grant awarded to Children’s Center

July 28, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

A local organization that targets child abuse along with serving neglected and at-risk youth has become the latest grant recipient of the Mount Airy/Surry County Community Foundation.

The grant was awarded to a non-profit entity located in Dobson which was long known as the Children’s Center of Surry Inc., before being renamed Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina in 2019.

A competitive grants program that is undertaken annually by the Mount Airy/Surry County Community Foundation resulted in the $1,530 award to the Children’s Center from the foundation’s community grantmaking fund. It will be used for life skills education.

“Nonprofits are the bedrock of our community,” Jay Williams, advisory board president of the Mount Airy/Surry County Community Foundation, said in a statement. “We’re honored to grant to an organization that helps our children thrive.”

The Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina offers a wide range of programs that support the prevention, intervention and treatment of child abuse. It also provides services for neglected and at-risk youth. The center operates two residential cottages — in Surry and Yadkin counties — and serves families throughout Northwest North Carolina.

It has been in existence since 1998.

The Mount Airy/Surry County Community Foundation, formed in 1999, is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets by creating permanent endowments, making grants and leveraging leadership and partnerships – all to benefit the city and county.

That board advises the Mount Airy/Surry County Community Fund, an unrestricted community grantmaking resource to support local needs.

Advisory board members live and work in the county, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet those needs and access opportunities.

In addition to Williams, the members include Sam Wagoner (vice president), Chris Duggins (secretary/treasurer), Carol Burke, Tanya Jones, Darren Lewis, Emily Loftis, Morris Samet and Betty Wright.

Public support a key

The Mount Airy/Surry County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation, provides an easy way for folks to support the place they call home.

Someone can open an endowment for his or her favorite cause at any time or contribute to an existing fund in any sum.

Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Mount Airy/Surry County Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, NC, 27612.

Donations can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.

The entity in Raleigh, the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina, has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988.

With more than $400 million in assets, the North Carolina Community Foundation sustains in excess of 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, non-profit organizations, institutions and scholarships.

It partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of the North Carolina Community Foundation’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels.