Police reports

July 25, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Dobson man has been jailed on felony drug and other charges filed in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

Tyler Cleve Storms, 33, of 5334 Haystack Road, was arrested as the result of an incident earlier this month for which charges against Montia Marie Midkiff of Pilot Mountain previously were reported.

The case stems from a July 5 traffic stop of a 2009 Nissan Sentra on Mayberry Mall Road and a probable-cause search. Storms is accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver along with two misdemeanors: contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Wednesday.

• Brenda Mae Surratt, 58, of 1313 Northridge St., was jailed without privilege of bond on July 11 for an assault charge resulting from a domestic call at that location.

Surratt allegedly assaulted Ronald Edward Hawks by striking him with her fist, causing minor injuries. The case was scheduled for Monday’s session of Surry District Court.

• Two copper ground rods valued at $200 were discovered stolen from a home in the 900 block of Reeves Drive on July 14 after a breaking and entering. James Michael Wilhite, a resident of Granite Street, is listed as the victim of the theft.

• North Star Garage on North Franklin Road was the scene of a larceny discovered on July 13 which involved miscellaneous items being taken from the mailbox of the business.