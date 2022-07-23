Police reports

July 23, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Property worth hundreds of dollars has been stolen from vehicles in the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident occurred on July 15, targeting autos owned by two employees of the store, Jason Earl Hill of Pipers Gap Road in Cana, Virginia, and Bradley Mark Bedsaul of Ennice. Listed as taken were an undisclosed sum of money, a Flex reciprocating saw, a pair of costly sunglasses and an EverStart 80-amp jump starter. The loss totaled $789, not counting the currency.

• Ronald Dale Ashburn, 63, of 125 E. Oakdale St., was served last Saturday with a criminal summons for a harassing phone call charge that police records indicate had been issued earlier that day with Patrick Wayne Robinson, a Culbert Street resident, as the complainant.

Ashburn was scheduled to be in Surry District Court Friday.

• A car wash beside the Speedway convenience store on West Pine Street was the scene of a property-damage incident discovered on July 15, which involved a pry tool being used to open four latches. Damage put at $20 resulted.

• An Apple iPhone owned by Kimberly Dawn Reavis of South Davis Street in Pilot Mountain was stolen on July 14 at Quality Mart on Holly Springs Road. The phone, valued at $1,100, is described as blue in color.

• A break-in involving the larceny of jewelry said to be worth $5,000 was discovered on July 7 at a room of Quality Inn on Rockford Street where Patricia Diane Fink of Marion was staying.

Police records indicate the room was forcibly entered, enabling the theft of two gold rope chain necklaces, one with an angel and the other, a cross.

• A Pilot Mountain woman was jailed on a felony drug charge after a July 5 traffic stop on Mayberry Mall Road. A subsequent probable-cause search resulted in Montia Marie Midkiff, 31, of 290 Golf Course Road, being accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance along with possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Midkiff was held in the Surry County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond and slated for an appearance in District Court next Wednesday.