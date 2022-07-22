Second hippie festival unfolding locally

July 22, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Those longing to resurrect the 1960s era of flower power and hippies have an outlet for experiencing that this weekend at a local venue.

The Hippie Revival Festival is unfolding for the second year at Miss Angel’s Farm and Orchard near Mount Airy, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.

“Last year was such a groovy, far-out great experience that we’ve decided to make our 2022 Hippie Revival even better,” says an announcement for the two-day July 23-24 event.

Organizer Angela Shur of the farm launched the festival in 2021 for multiple reasons, including no similar gathering being held elsewhere in the area.

Another involved allowing the public to experience peace and love during turbulent times while also paying homage to the colorful hippie era, with a bit of nostalgia thrown in for those around then.

This will include two bands providing “Woodstock” music; best-dressed hippie/flower child, dance and other contests; face-painting and tie-dyeing; morning yoga; more than 50 hippie and other vendors; a petting zoo and pony rides; jugglers; and a peach pancake breakfast, among additional attractions.

Attendees are invited to take picnic blankets and lawn chairs along with their best flower crowns, paisleys and peace signs, but coolers are discouraged.

There are options to camp on the farm, where food and beverages are to be sold.

Saturday’s admission cost is $10, with overnight camping $50 per tent (which includes yoga). A Sunday breakfast and yoga bundle is available at $15 for adults and $12 for kids, with breakfast alone $10.

A portion of the proceeds will aid local food pantries, including one at Trinity Episcopal Church. Miss Angel’s Farm and Orchard is located at 252 Heart Lane (formerly Quarter Horse Lane), which is west of Mount Airy near Interstate 77, off N.C. 89.