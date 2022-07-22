The Sound to be in concert in Mount Airy

July 22, 2022

The Sound will be performing a gospel music concert on August 6 at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church located at 2063 South Main Street in Mount Airy. (Promotional photo)

Mount Airy Wesleyan Church will be hosting a gospel music concert on Saturday, August 6 at 6 p.m. featuring multiple Dove Award nominees The Sound.

The Sound is a family group made up of gospel music veteran Rob Mills and his two sons, Levi and Jacob. Their distinct, country-pop inspired style has captured the attention and affection of fans around the world. The Sound has performed live for thousands of gospel music enthusiasts and has been viewed by millions on television and via social media.

The group travels thousands of miles every year to share their engaging and eclectic shows full of music, laughter, and testimony. Since their formation in 2019, their short career has been marked by four consecutive chart-topping songs, three Dove nominations, and a feature performance on the 2020 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. Their latest 2022 album, God Is Real, incorporates elements of Nashville country-pop and worship.

Mount Airy Wesleyan Church is at 2063 South Main Street, Mount Airy. The concert will be held in Mount Airy Wesleyan’s gymnasium/worship center. This is a ticketed event, and persons may purchase tickets at Mayberry Music Center, Charis Christian Books and Gifts, Mount Airy Tractor Company Inc., Toyland, Mayberry Primitives Rustic Décor and Embroidery, and Pages Books and Coffee or by calling 336-442-2991. Tickets will also be available at the door.