Police reports

July 20, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A civil disturbance Tuesday led to a Mount Airy man being charged with breaking and entering, according to city police reports.

Bobby Durelle Robinson, 40, of 401 Hadley St., allegedly took the keys to the residence of Jeffery Lee Frost on Marshall Street from a caretaker, which he entered without permission while the occupants were away and remained inside, police records state. Nothing was listed as stolen from the home.

Robinson is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 8.

• A $40,000 work vehicle was stolen Tuesday from a parking lot on Hay Street, where it had been left unsecured. The 2011 Ford F-350 cutaway van/truck, equipped with an 18-inch box, is owned by D Phillips Enterprises, LLC, with David Wayne Phillips of Summit Drive reporting the theft.

The vehicle, white in color, was bearing license plate number KM8056 when stolen.

• Ethan Bradly Gallimore, 22, listed as homeless, was jailed as a fugitive from justice and on an outstanding order for arrest on June 30, when he was encountered by police at Tlaquepaque Mexican Grill on Rockford Street. Gallimore’s name was found to have been entered into a national crime database due to being wanted in Virginia on an unspecified matter.

The order for arrest had been issued in Surry County, with no other information listed. Gallimore was held in the Surry County Jail under a $5,500 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on Aug. 8.

• Herbert Eugene Burrows, 50, of Walnut Cove, was served with a warrant for a charge of assault on a female after being encountered by city officers during a June 30 drug activity investigation at the Circle K convenience store on Rockford Street.

The assault warrant had been filed in October 2018 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with Brianna Hope Ayers of Bourbon Lane as the complainant. The case is slated for Friday’s District Court session.