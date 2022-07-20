Fourteen interns sign with Northern Regional Hospital

DOBSON — The first youth apprentice program for registered nurses in North Carolina has culminated this year in nine local students committing to apprenticeships at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy.
An additional five have signed to continue their employment with Northern Regional Hospital through the Surry-Yadkin Works program at a signing event held at Surry Community College. Ten nursing apprentices signed with Northern Regional Hospital in the program’s inaugural year in 2021.
“The youth apprenticeship program has developed even more amazingly than we could have dreamed,” said Robin Hodgin, senior vice president of Patient Services and chief nursing officer at Northern Regional Hospital. “We have been truly blessed with this group of students, a group that our staff has grown to love and appreciate. We’ve enjoyed seeing their smiling faces each day, not to mention their eagerness to learn new skills. We know these young ladies have very bright futures ahead, and we hope those futures return them to Northern Regional Hospital.”
The apprentices who signed are: Trista Berrier of North Surry High School, Hannah Hall of Starmount High School, Gisell Hernadez Aguilera of Yadkin Early College High School, Brianna Key and Mariela Secundino of Surry Early College High School, Callie Moore and Kate Parks of Surry Central High School, Cristina Seawell of East Surry High School, and Ashlyn Shore of Forbush High School.
Additionally, the following Surry-Yadkin Works pre-apprentices working at Northern Regional Hospital signed with with the hospital as PRN nurses at the event. (“PRN” stands for the Latin phrase “Pro re nata,” meaning “as needed,” and “occasionally”): Kylie Bruner, Hannah Johnston, and Clara Willard of East Surry High School, Ellen Bryant of Surry Central High School, and Natalie Payne of North Surry High School.
“Working at Northern Regional Hospital has not only been an eye-opener for me but has been a wonderful learning and working experience,” said Cristina Seawell. “The staff and especially my mentors on the Labor and Delivery floor, who are now like my family, have been amazing. They are the best teachers and have taught me so much. This must be my most amazing opportunity yet. My choice in pursuing my nursing career has become clearer since being here, and I am excited to continue my journey here, as I know that I will have lots of help and support along the way. I am very thankful.”
This opportunity is a part of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship program and the state’s ApprenticeshipNC program through the N.C. Community College System Office that combines a paid work-based learning experience with classroom academics leading to a national certification. These students will earn free tuition for the associate degree nursing program at a North Carolina community college to become registered nurses.
The students began their paid pre-apprenticeships on Jan. 10 and worked through May 13 as certified nursing assistants and patient care technicians. They received high school or college credit for their employment along with a stipend each month for travel expenses.
“The partnership that Surry-Yadkin Works has established with Northern Regional Hospital is incredibly exciting for our local students as they are connected early in their educational journey to the hospital, so they can explore career paths,” said Crystal Folger-Hawks, program director of Surry-Yadkin Works. “If it’s a good fit, students can continue working at Northern Regional Hospital, while their college education is paid for through the ApprenticeshipNC program. This is a win-win for the business and students, and I’m proud to be a part of this endeavor.”
For more information about Apprenticeships at Northern Regional Hospital, visit wearenorthern.org/careers or email hrhelp@wearenorthern.org.
Surry-Yadkin Works is the first community-based internship program of its kind in North Carolina, officially beginning on Jan. 1, 2021, covering a two-county region.Surry-Yadkin Works is the collaborative effort of four public school systems in Surry and Yadkin counties including Elkin City Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools, and Yadkin County Schools, as well as Surry Community College. The funding is also a joint effort with commitments from the Surry County and Yadkin County commissioners. An anonymous contributor donated $100,000 prompted by a presentation about the program at an educational summit to help begin the program.
For more information about the Surry-Yadkin Works program, contact Folger-Hawks at 336-401-7820 or folger-hawksc@surry.edu or visit www.surryyadkinworks.org.