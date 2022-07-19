Police reports

• A vehicle was stolen Saturday in Mount Airy by two suspects, according to city police reports.

The theft occurred at Quality Mart on Holly Springs Road, where the 2008 Kia Spectra was taken from the parking lot of the business.

Billy Hassell Tilley of King was identified as the owner of the car, which is white in color and was bearing license tag number TJL8448. It is valued at $3,000.

• Ronald Lee Carter, 57, of 189 Eleanor Ave., was arrested Saturday on a charge of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer after an incident at Dollar General on North Renfro Street.

Carter was encountered by officers responding to a shoplifting call at the store and fled on foot upon being pointed out by the manager as the suspect during the larceny investigation, police records state.

He was placed under arrest on Oak Street near Junction Street after a short foot chase, but only the resisting charge is listed in those records. Carter was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for an Aug. 8 appearance in District Court.

• Nathanial Brendon Lee, 20, of 328 Wallace Creed Road, was jailed on a felony drug charge on July 9 after a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Main Street.

During that encounter, Lee allegedly was found in possession of an unspecified drug, leading to him being accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lee was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond. He was scheduled to appear in District Court Monday.