Food Lion honors long-term employees

July 18, 2022 John Peters II Business, News 0

Food Lion officials recently gathered to honor 30-year employees, many of whom are pictured here. Among those are Mary Fultz, James Haymore, and Jason McGee, all of the Mount Airy area stores. (Submitted photo)

Food Lion leaders recently gathered to honor employees who had worked for the grocery chain at least 35 years, as pictured here. Among those were Billy Meyers and Chad Hiatt, both of the Mount Airy area stores. (Submitted photo)

SALISBURY – Food Lion recently said nearly 300 of its associates will be celebrating 30 or mor years of service with the compay including five long-term associates from stores in the Mount Airy area.

“Recognizing associates who have shared their gifts and talents with Food Lion and nourished their neighbors for decades is incredibly important to us,” said Meg Ham, president, Food Lion. “These dedicated associates have touched the lives of their fellow associates and customers alike. We are so fortunate to have such committed associates and I so appreciate the care, compassion and commitment they share with Food Lion and the towns and cities they serve.”

Food Lion recognizes these associates celebrating 30, 35, 40, and 45 years of service with the Years of Service Award. Each year, the omnichannel retailer holds a recognition event to share appreciation and gratitude for associates who have achieved these service milestones. At the Years of Service Awards event, each associate’s name, position, location and service milestone are read aloud and celebrated.

Locally, those recognized for 30 years of service include Pricing Coordinator Mary Fultz, Produce Sales Manager James Haymore, and Evening Manager Jason McGee.

Those recognized for 35 years of service include Perishable Associate Billy Meyers and Store Manager Chad Hiatt.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates companywide.