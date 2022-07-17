Four take new posts in city schools

Mount Airy City Schools recently announced several administrative changes for school and district positions.

Among those is Andy Mehaffey joinging the school system as finance director. He graduated from Johnson & Wales University in 2005 and from Wake Forest University with his master of business administration in 2010. Mehaffey comes with a variety of financial experiences Most recently, he has worked as finance director for Graylyn Estate at Wake Forest University. Mehaffey replaces Audra Chilton and began his role in late June.

“We are pleased and excited to have Andy Mehaffey on our team,” said Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison. “He has a wealth of experience and visionary thinking that will contribute greatly to our financial success. After extensive interviews of many capable candidates, Andy rose above those to win the top spot. We are glad to welcome him to the Mount Airy City Schools family.”

Shannon Collins joins the school system’s finance team as finance specialist. She earned her BBA in Business administration from Campbell University and graduated from The North Carolina Association of School Business Officials Academy. She brings more than 21 years of experience in accounting, school business, and education with her. She began her role in late June.

“Shannon Collins has an extensive background in school finance and will be a tremendous asset to our finance team,” said Dr. Morrison. “She has been a leader for many years and will help us navigate the changing waters of North Carolina school finance. We welcome Shannon to the Mount Airy City Schools family.”

Nora Santillan has been named assistant director of innovative programming and world language. She will continue to oversee Language Leaders, the district’s dual language immersion program, as well as other programs with Innovative Programming Director Penny Willard.

Santillan earned her bachelor of arts in test of English as a foreign language from Instituto Neuquino del Profesorado de Inglés in Argentina and her master of arts in teaching English to speakers of other languages from Greensboro College. Most recently she earned her M. Ed. degree in education leadership and her N.C. School Administrator: Principal K-12 license. She began her role on July 1.

“We are excited to have Nora join the Mount Airy City Schools Innovation Team to support many of our pivotal program areas,” Willard said. “She has already established many positive relationships with our families and community partners and this is essential to our continued work. Nora’s skill set paired with this new role will allow her to lead, innovate, and serve at a greater capacity.”

Melanie Sparks has been named as Mount Airy Middle School’s assistant principal. She graduated from Appalachian State University with a bachelor of science degree in secondary mathematics education in 2001 and with a master of school administration in 2015. She has worked as a high school math teacher and most recently an exceptional children’s teacher. She is a National Board Certified teacher who brings more than 20 years of teaching experience to her new role. She will begin on August 1.

“We are excited and looking forward to Mrs. Melanie Sparks joining our family at Mount Airy Middle School,” said Principal Levi Goins. “Her wealth of experience and background will serve our students and community well. Mrs. Sparks’ desire to connect with students and staff will allow her to have a lasting impact on our school.”