Steve Yokeley, a member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, speaks about the impact of the Spencer’s project Friday with Morrison also pictured along with Randy Collins of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.
Lizzie Morrison is shown Friday with Charlie Vaughn, a local construction expert who has devoted much volunteer time to the Spencer’s redevelopment project.
After more than eight years and almost as many pitfalls, the redevelopment of the former Spencer’s textile mill property in downtown Mount Airy is reaping dividends, local citizens learned during a meeting Friday.
This included a before-and-after comparison by Randy Collins of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, who mentioned turbulence encountered soon after the city government acquired the sprawling, dormant industrial site in May 2014.
“The battle was going pretty hard at that time,” Collins said in recounting citizen unrest that peaked in 2015 over the public dollars being spent toward rejuvenating it and eminent domain concerns about neighboring properties initially included in the redevelopment area.
“And what we’ve done in seven years has been nothing short of miraculous,” the chamber president and CEO added regarding a partnership with the city and county governments, local groups and volunteers which has made good things happen.
Collins was speaking during the latest edition of a Lunch and Learn series sponsored by the chamber that allows its members and others in the community to stay abreast of important issues.
The topic of Friday’s luncheon event at Cross Creek Country Club — attended by about 100 people — was a downtown economic-development update in which the featured speaker was Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison of the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc.
It has been a key player in the redevelopment effort since Mount Airy bought the old Spencer’s complex dating to 1888, which included 22 buildings and 10 acres when acquired about seven years after children’s-apparel manufacturing ceased there.
Using a PowerPoint presentation, Morrison detailed the progress that has occurred so far, including a Phase One segment focused on downtown residential growth as evidenced by the development of loft condominiums and apartments on former Spencer’s property.
Phase Two is underway, including a hotel, identified as a Marriott Tribute facility, and market center elsewhere on the site, with the hotel scheduled to be open in the spring of 2025.
Planning efforts now are focused on a Phase Three project to add a conference center in a 50,000-square-foot space at what’s known as The Cube property and an adjacent visitor center.
City officials learned this week that a $2 million state grant had been awarded for site-preparation work in The Cube area.
Upon reaching fruition, the overall redevelopment will represent an investment of $55 million to $60 million, Morrison told an audience that included city government, tourism and industrial recruitment representatives in addition to chamber members.
“When this project’s completed, it’s going to be the largest economic-development project ever in Surry County — not just Mount Airy,” said another speaker Friday, Steve Yokeley, a member of the city council who’s served all during the transformation process.
“It’s been a long battle to get things done,” Yokeley said regarding what has occurred since 2014.
Weathering the storm
Morrison related some of the pitfalls endured to reach this point.
One involved a plan to bring an expansion of the Barter Theatre in Virginia to the former Spencer’s property along with an earlier hotel envisioned by a business group in the Winston-Salem area.
However, the Barter project fell through in late 2018 over funding concerns, with the proposed hotel also doing so soon after. Yet the Barter setback served as fuel for stepping up the redevelopment efforts including the preparation of a key site plan, Morrison said.
She also addressed funding concerns by some citizens which have dogged the Spencer’s project since it began.
“There was some criticism about the amount of money the city spent on Phase One,” the Main Street coordinator said of site work and related infrastructure improvements for the residential developments with a price tag of $3.2 million.
But she said that injection of housing downtown has reaped benefits including those residents spending $2 million to $2.5 million in the downtown district annually. Their presence also helped businesses there survive the pandemic due to the extra customer base involved, Morrison said.
She also mentioned another $3.2 million earmarked by the city and county governments for site work/infrastructure during the Phase Two segment involving the hotel and market center. Those funds would have been spent anyway due to the need to replace utility lines at that location which had been in the ground more than 100 years, the coordinator advised.
Meanwhile, private investment of $15.3 million and $15 million is reflected in the Phase One and Phase Two efforts, respectively.
“It’s just a perfect storm for economic growth in Mount Airy,” Morrison said.
Collins, the chamber official, agreed with the assessment of the redevelopment now being on firm footing.
“It’s really exciting to see it,” he said.
Collins tied that in Friday by telling those gathered about an out-of-the-blue telephone conversation he had around 2017 with a woman who had been a longtime employee of Spencer’s along with her husband.
The former worker said she hoped something good could be done with the property.
After viewing conceptual drawings Morrison presented showing what the hotel/market center will look like along with the conference/visitors center — adorned by green spaces and other amenities one might see in metropolitan areas — Collins believes the woman should be encouraged.
“A lot of them are still around,” he said of former Spencer’s employees, “and I think they’re excited about what could be done there.”
