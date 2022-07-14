Planning underway for Alzheimer’s walk

Volunteers and organizers from the 2021 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Mount Airy pose for a photo. The Mount Airy walk is among the top performers for towns of that size. (Submitted photo)

The calendar might show summer, and the outdoor temperatures will reinforce that, but some area folks are already gearing up for an annual autumn event that has a special meaning for many.

The yearly Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s teams are starting their fundraising and organizing efforts, working with the Alzheimer’s Association to get ready for the Mount Airy walk — which is less than two months away.

Christine John-Fuller of the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter said the walk is set for Sept. 10 at Riverside Park. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start time of 10:30 a.m.

“On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease,” the organization said in a statement announcing the walk date. “The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. In North Carolina, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 356,000 caregivers.

“Registration actually opens in January every year,” John-Fuller said. “We’ve had people all spring getting involved. A couple of months out is when people really kick into gear.” she said.

Typically, those participating in the walks will do fundraising efforts of various sorts, with the money going to the Alzheimer’s’s Association.

“Some do an online fundraising page, they put their picture up, tell their story of who they are walking for,” she said, explaining that many participants have been touched by Alzheimer’s’s. “One person might decide they are going to fundraise by creating a Facebook fundraising page and sharing, another person may say ‘I’m going to throw a lemonade stand together and raise money that way.”

She said most of the folks taking part in the walk, or volunteering to run the event, have often had a brush with the dreaded disease. Often, she said they have had a family member or close friend who was claimed by Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia.

Others, she said, are professionals who work in the medical and long-term care field, who often work with Alzheimer’s’ and dementia patients.

For those wishing to participate, either as a walker or a team captain, she said registration for the walk is free at act.alz.org/MountAiry.

John-Fuller said there is no cost to register, and once a person joins up, they are paired with someone within the association along with an online “tool kit” that can help them with fundraising and preparation for the walk.

While her agency oversees a number of walks each year, he said Mount Airy is one of the stand-outs because it often “overperforms” when compared to communities of a similar size.

“We are incredibly impressed with Mount Airy. Several hundred people come out and participate…Every year, year after year, they have done unbelievable work and surpassed their goal.” This year’s goal, she said, is $90,000. By comparison the walk in Winston-Salem, one of the largest ones the agency administers drawing from a population base ten times larger than Mount Airy, has a goal of $240,000.

“It’s important for people to understand, the funds we raise, whether you have a walk or not, serve the individuals in the community or that county where the money was raised,” she said. That support may take the form of education programs for caregivers and family members of a person with Alzheimer’s, providing support groups, or the use of the 24-hour help line.

For individuals who do not want to go through the formal fund raising efforts, she said there is still an opportunity to help.

“In addition to getting a team together or considering sponsorship, we’re always looking for volunteers. Both the Winston-Salem walk and the Mount Airy walk have local committees that help rally the troops. Getting involved as a committee member or volunteer at a walk is a great way to help.”

For more information about the walks, volunteering, or for anyone seeking information, visit alz.org/northcarolina or call 800-272-3900