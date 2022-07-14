Police reports

July 13, 2022 Thomas Joyce

• An area electrical provider was the victim of a theft discovered Monday in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

This involved copper wire valued at $400 being stolen from a roadside site on Forrest Drive near Reeves Drive, off U.S. 601. The owner of the wire was listed as Duke Power, also known as Duke Energy, with a local employee of the company, Austin Chrissman of Beeswax Lane, reporting the incident to police.

• Police also learned Monday that property valued at more than $1,200 had been stolen from a local residence during a breaking and entering.

This occurred at the home of Ibarra Thomas Garcia and Amy Lynn Garcia on Galloway Street, where an LG 60-inch television set was taken along with another 42-inch TV set for which no brand name was specified. Also listed as missing were a speaker, miscellaneous alcohol and a wooden cross bearing a likeness of Jesus.

• Johnny Ray Gwyn, 53, of 143 Welch Road, was jailed under an $8,000 secured bond for a felonious larceny charge on July 1 after police encountered him during a traffic stop on South Franklin Road near Snowhill Drive.

A warrant for the theft case had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with no other details listed. Gwyn was scheduled to appear in District Court on Wednesday.

• Sixty dosage units of prescription medication and a tumbler cup were stolen on July 1 from the residence of Krystal Dale Whittington on South Gilmer Street, where an unknown suspect reached through an open window in order to effect the crime.

The loss totaled $87.