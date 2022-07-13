SCC grad now teaching in college

July 13, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Jewel Carrie Parker of Greensboro, a graduate of Surry Community College, is taking on the role of a university-level instructor.

Parker graduated from Surry Community College in 2014 with an Associate in Arts degree, before transferring to Appalachian State University where she continued her educational career. She went on to earn a B.A. in history in 2016 and an M.A. in history in 2018.

“I had a wonderful experience at SCC. Dr. Cory Stewart (division chair of social sciences) was my advisor, and he was a wonderful mentor,” she said.

Parker was also a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor organization’s chapter at SCC and served as chapter president in her second year. She gave a presentation on campus with her fellow chapter members that was covered in local newspapers, and she attended PTK’s national convention that was held in Orlando.

Parker got her first glimpse at helping students learn when she became a tutor during her last semester at SCC. She tutored students in American history, English, biology and political science courses. “I think it’s a great resource for students on campus,” she says of the Academic Support Center’s free tutoring services.

Since 2018, Parker has been in a Ph.D. program at University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She spent her first two years of the program working as a teaching assistant, and the following two years as an instructor of record. Classes she has taught as an instructor include: American History to 1865; Women and Gender in Early America; Human Rights in Modern World History; American Indian History to 1840; Women, Gender, and Power in the Premodern Atlantic World; and this summer, History of Christianity.

Starting in the fall 2022 semester, Parker will begin teaching as an adjunct history instructor at Appalachian State University. She aspires to become a history professor upon completing her doctoral degree.

Though she’s gone on to earn additional degrees and teach a wide variety of courses in the field of history, Parker still looks back at her time at Surry Community College as a positive experience. She has also returned to the campus several times to give presentations to students. She was the guest speaker at the Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation College Scholarship Program in May. Parker was a 2015 Armfield Scholarship recipient.

“Attending SCC is a great way for students to gain an affordable college education. The faculty and staff are extremely supportive and offer top-quality education,” said Parker.