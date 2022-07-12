Police reports

July 11, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Greensboro woman was arrested Saturday night in Mount Airy on a charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to city police reports.

Amy Virtudes Galindez, 36, was located by officers in the Walmart parking lot along with the 1997 Plymouth Voyager van that was found to have been stolen.

Galindez was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for an Aug. 8 District Court appearance in Dobson.

• April Dawn Bowman, 44, listed as homeless, was arrested Friday as a fugitive from justice as the result of a welfare check by police at 541 W. Pine St., the address for Mill Creek General Store.

Bowman’s name was discovered to have been entered in a national crime database due to being wanted in Patrick County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter.

She was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and was scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Monday.

• A break-in involving a larceny was discovered on July 3 at the residence of Anthony David Manley at Davis Rooms and Apartments on West Pine Street.

A brown wallet was taken, with the loss also including an undisclosed sum of money, a North Carolina driver’s license and ID card, an insurance card, a Social Security card and a Sheetz reward card.

• Police learned on June 30 that a utility trailer valued at $2,209 had been stolen from a business on North Andy Griffith Parkway earlier in the month.

The property was described as a 5-foot by 8-foot black metallic high side utility trailer, which was taken after a security cable was disconnected on the premises of Leonard Aluminum Utility Buildings.