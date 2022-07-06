Piano students perform in Pilot Mountain

July 6, 2022 John Peters II Arts, News 0

From left, front row, are Maria and Harrison Jessup, Marie and Joe Hauser, Alyssa Johnson, Jessie and Whitleigh McGee, Liam Whan, Nolan Key, Greta Tucker, Jacob Smith, Billy Pell, and Paul Collins; back row, Wilson Smith and Sherri Collins.

Submitted photo

<p>From left are Alyssa Johnson, Joe Hauser, Whitleigh McGee, Liam Whan, Harrison Johnson, Nolan Key, Greta Tucker, and Billy Pell, all of whom performed during the piano recital featuring students of R. Wilson Smith.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

From left are Alyssa Johnson, Joe Hauser, Whitleigh McGee, Liam Whan, Harrison Johnson, Nolan Key, Greta Tucker, and Billy Pell, all of whom performed during the piano recital featuring students of R. Wilson Smith.

Submitted photo

R. Wilson Smith, a piano teacher in Pilot Mountain, recently presented his students in an in-person recital at the First Presbyterian Church in Pilot Mountain. This was his first in person recital since 2019.

Besides his students, featured performers included his niece, Carrie Elizabeth Collins, also one of his former students; and his sister, Sherri S. Collins, retired as music specialist in the Surry County School System. She is the music director/keyboardist at First Presbyterian.

The recital opened with a meditation on the spiritual connections to music of various composers presented by Smith’s brother-in-law, Paul S. Collins. He ended his presentation by leading the audience in a reading of the Psalm 150.

Students, who performed in a variety of solos and duets included: Harrison Jessup, who also played a duet with his mother, Maria Jessup; Joe Hauser, also performing a duet with his mother, Marie Hauser; Whitleigh McGee, who also performed in a duet with her mother, Jessie McGee; Nolan Key, Billy Pell, Alyssa Johnson.

Alyssa Johnson, as a graduating senior in the 2022 Class of East Surry High School, received a spray of roses and a gift from Smith.

Smith performed, lighting the memorial candelabra, honoring the memories of his parents Roland and Foy Cook Smith; his former teachers, Wilma Swanson and Dr. Kathryn Eskey (organ) of the School of Music, UNC-G. He lighted a special candle honoring his sister Sherri Collins for her talents and continuing inspiration. Collins and daughter Carrie sang a duet, “Spring Wind,” in a special performance.

A featured performer was a former student of both Collins and Smith, Jacob Smith, who performed his own piano composition “Dance With Death.” Jacob is a composition and musical technology major at Virgina Tech..

“I would like to mention finally our sadness at the passing of Mr. Dean Palmer, who regularly covered and reported on our recitals before COVID,” Smith said in reporting on his recital. “He always asked me what were my final thoughts on our recitals I should say for this one: I was pleased with the work of all students, glad finally to be able to do a live recital. I would like to express my deepest appreciation for all of Dean’s wonderful work, not only for his reporting of our recitals, his publicity on the Joyce Collins Music Camp/ Vacation Bible School at First Presbyterian Church; but for everything he meant to us in the community.”