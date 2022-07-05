Three concerts on tap this weekend

July 5, 2022 John Peters II Arts, News 0

Jim Quick and Coastline will be in concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)

<p>North Tower will take to the stage for a show on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)</p>

North Tower will take to the stage for a show on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)

<p>The Extraordinaires will put on a show in a Saturday concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. (Submitted photo)</p>

The Extraordinaires will put on a show in a Saturday concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. (Submitted photo)

Jim Quick and Coastline return to the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Thursday followed by North Tower Band on Friday and The Extraordinaires on Saturday. All three bands are set to play at 7:30 p.m. each day.

Pulling from the threads of soul, blues, R&B, and Americana, Jim Quick and Coastline weave together their own genre of music known as Swamp Soul. Delivered with precision by frontman Jim Quick and his band, this group captures the true, honest spirit of traditions born and bred in the small southern towns of America.

North Tower has been one of the South’s party bands for more tha 35 years, providingTop 40, beach, funk, and oldies. Sizzling brass, super vocals, and a wide-ranging repertoire all contribute to making a night to remember.

The Extraordinaires are an interactive party band playing dance music from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s including Motown, rock, R&B, beach, and Top 40. With four live horns, The Extraordinaires have the unique ability to bring the party atmosphere to any event.

Admission to each show is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or Annual Pass. The Dairy Center, Whit’s Custard, and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org