Thursday council meeting cancelled

July 4, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Normally, a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners would be held on Thursday of this week, but it has been scrapped.

The commissioners decided last month to cancel that session due to its proximity to the July 4 holiday on Monday.

Cancellations of council meetings falling during the Fourth of July week have been a regular occurrence in Mount Airy, which acknowledges the fact that some people are out of town for the holiday period and unable to attend.

The Mount Airy of Commissioners regularly convenes on the first and third Thursdays of each month. The first meeting typically is held early in the day, at 2 p.m., and the third-Thursday session at 6 p.m.

City officials are next scheduled to meet on July 21.