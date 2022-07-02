Police reports

• Her alleged hitting of a city officer this week has landed a local woman behind bars, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Marissa Lynn Hensley, 52, of 129 Good News Lane, was encountered late Monday afternoon by department members investigating an intoxicated person at a residence on Taylor Street. During the course of that she struck Officer A.R. Tilley under her left eye with a closed fist, arrest records state.

This led to Hensley being taken into custody on a charge of assault on a government official and held in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond. She is facing an Aug. 19 appearance in District Court.

• Jesse James Outlaw, 29, of 168 Key Road in Siloam, was arrested Monday afternoon at the local probation office on State Street and jailed without privilege of bond.

Warrants for charges of assault on a female and misdemeanor larceny had been filed against Outlaw through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on May 13. He was jailed without bond due to the domestic nature of the assault case and is scheduled to be in District Court on July 8.

• Jennifer Rose Aguilar, 33, of 1844 Westfield Road, was incarcerated without privilege of bond Monday for allegedly violating a domestic violence protective order. This occurred after Aguilar was encountered by police at that location and found to be in violation, with no other details listed.

She also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, listed as a glass smoking device with burned white residue. The case is set for the July 11 session of Surry District Court.