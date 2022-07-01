Flurry of first-day filings unfolds

July 1, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

Candidates for Dobson, Pilot municipal offices

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Related Articles

DOBSON — The first day of the candidates’ filing period for an upcoming election usually prompts activity, which occurred Friday when seekers of municipal offices across the county wasted no time tossing their hats into the ring.

By around 3:30 p.m., three people had done so at the Surry Board of Elections Office in the county seat, with another 90 minutes to go before the close of business.

Nine different elected positions are at stake this year in Dobson, Pilot Mountain and Elkin, for which candidates have a two-week window to make their intentions officially known.

Dobson mayor files

Among the early “customers” at the elections office Friday was Dobson Mayor Ricky Draughn, who had announced his intentions to be there as soon as filing began at noon. The period closes at the same time on July 15.

Draughn, 68, of South Main Street, is seeking his sixth four-year term in Dobson, where he wants to continue progress on infrastructure improvements undertaken and basically maintain the town as a pleasant place to live and visit.

The main focus at present is finishing an upgrade of the municipality’s water plant. Then Dobson officials want to upgrade its sewer capacity, given that reliable utilities are important to both businesses and residents.

“I still think we have a whole lot to do,” Draughn added, with paving projects for local streets and other improvements on tap.

Yet the veteran town official seems pretty satisfied with what Dobson has to offer presently in terms of services and a generally good quality of life.

“And we do it all on way less money than other people do,” Draughn said of municipal governments elsewhere.

It’s not always a bed of roses, he acknowledged, mentioning as an example a recent controversy involving plans for subsidized apartments in town which some residents believed would be market-rate instead.

“All some ever hear is what we need and what you’re not doing right over here,” the mayor said of juggling the sometimes-competing interests in a small town.

Yet Draughn seems to have no problem making himself readily available for citizens to contact when problems or questions arise, saying he believes this is part of one’s role as a public servant.

Pilot mayor running again

Evan Cockerham, the mayor of Pilot Mountain, also announced his intentions to file for a second four-year term as Friday approached and subsequently did so that day along with Draughn.

“Absolutely,” said Cockerham, 36, a resident of Lynchburg Road who also served on the Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners for two years before being elected mayor in 2018.

Similar to the outlook in Dobson, issues in Pilot are all about the basics, in Cockerham’s view. Meeting infrastructure needs, getting the municipality’s finances in order and pursuing economic-development opportunities are in the mix of ongoing activities.

One such effort occurred this week with an announcement that Pilot Mountain is joining the state Main Street Program of the N.C. Department of Commerce. This will allow the town to tap into expertise to keep its downtown area vital going forward, a movement that has been under way in Mount Airy for about a decade.

Among other chief goals are proceeding with an initiative involving Mount Airy supplying water to Pilot Mountain under a special agreement between the two, and the paving of all streets on the town system.

“And I’m just saying I want to stay around to be part of it,” the incumbent mayor said. “I just want to see all these things through.”

Another Pilot Mountain office holder, Commissioner Scott Needham, also filed Friday for his second term on the town board. Needham is 36 and lives on South Depot Street.

The seat now held by Commissioner Donna M. Kiger additionally is part of this year’s election process.

In Dobson, two town commissioner slots presently occupied by J. Wayne Atkins and John Lawson are affected in addition to the mayoral post.

Three board seats in Elkin now held by Jeffrey Eidson, Cicely McCulloch and William Gwyn also are involved.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Related Articles

News

Councilman, ex-mayor in at-large race

May 9, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

Three candidates are on the ballot for the at-large seat on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners in next week’s primary election. City offices are non-partisan, with the two then getting the most votes advancing to the general municipal election in November. Candidates for the at-large position on the five-member board mustn’t live in a particular ward, but may reside anywhere in the city limits. Each responded to the same set of questions designed to help voters learn about their backgrounds and positions on key issues to make informed choices. Listed in alphabetical order, the candidates and responses include those of:

[…]