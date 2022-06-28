Parade starting time finalized

June 22, 2022
Surry Community College recently announced the Spring Semester 2022 President’s List.
Students qualifying for the President’s List must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.8 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.” Students on the President’s List receive a congratulatory letter.
Those students include:
Fatima Almanza, Elizabeth Atkins, Kayla Lynn Baker, Charlotte Anne Banfield, Michelle Bedolla Villalobos, Shelby Chase Blevins, Cora A. Branch, Nydia Cabrera Cabrera and Jessica Lynn Callaway, all of Mount Airy;
Abbigail Grace Draughn, Caleb J. Easter, Sky Lin Estrada, Robert Dean Giesbers, Matthew Curtis Gillespie, Sara Patricia Goins, Ashton Bree Golding, Allie Rae Hawks, Levi Colton Haynes, Lauren Smith Hester, Stephanie Lauren Hiatt, Christopher Adam Hobbs, Page Elizabeth Hodge, Eperson E. Hughes, Joshua Kameron Jones, Renee Loraine Kirkman, Andrew Blake Lawson, Allie Grace Leonard, Jackson Dale Lindsay, Kalie Brean Mabe, Ethan Dale Marion, Hannah Nicole Martin, Nisa Monique McFowler, Evan Scott Morris, Tosha Nicole Murray, Miguel Angel Paredes Castillo, Weatherly Adair Reeves, Carlos Salmeron Bautista, Jill I. Simandle, Allyn-Claire Simmons and Alexandria Rae Stanley, all of of Mount Airy;
Leticia Janeth Valenzuela, Luis Fernando Valle, Douglas Michael Vanvleet, Diego Vega, Taylor Kathleen Vernon, Grant Michael Whittington and Celeste Vanitasing Tilley all of of Mount Airy; Carl Michael Dallas Gardner and Hailey Nicole Stewart of Lowgap;
Kylie Mckynzie Bruner, Cooper Wayne Motsinger, Beysi D. Sanabria and Matthew Wayne Southern of Pilot Mountain; Morgan Nichole Bryant, Robert McCallum George, Tristan Lane Harless, Lowell Abeyta Hewett, Thomas Allen McKinney, Joseph Pearman, Kendra Michele Persinger and Amber Grace Shutsky of Pinnacle;
Chelsey Madyson Atkins, Fabian Alexander Bautista, Austin Blake Cave, Elorah Abigail Gillispie, Anay Gomez, Diego Armando Guerrero, Lesley Janel Hernandez, Mason Donald Kreh, Mia Catherine McMillen and Jacob.T Mills, Colby Ryan Mitchell, Jacob Livingston Mitchell, Taylor Grace Newman, Emily Santiago Orellana, Tyler Malo Reece, Steve Orsono Rodriguez, Kathy Santiago, Cara Leigh Rose Scott and Christine Michelle Vail, all of Dobson;
Gavin Allen Gray of Cana, Virginia; Kira Ayers and Victoria Rose Cole of Galax, Virginia;
Seyry Lineth Borjas Paz, Samantha Nicole Chattin, Tamara Destiny Alvarez Chautla, Ryan Blake Coffey, Abigail Marie Garza, Ashley Leigh Rhoades, Sebastian Saul Sanchez Aguilar, Kimberly Dawn Whitaker and Byron Lee Wild of Elkin;
Mattie Katherann Cave, Macy Faith Key, Sophia Mae Lowe, Robert Carson Simmons and Amber Michelle Taylor of Ararat; Jennifer M. Woodlee of Asheville; Abigail Corrine Baum, Anna Kate Brown, Vanessa Denise Hatcher, Molly Elizabeth Maske, Emily Elizabeth Parker, Tanna Rae Sagraves and Bryson Lee Wood of Boonville; Rachel Leigh Trueblood of Cameron; Katlin Nicole Benfield of Charlotte; Ronnie A. Caviness of Clemmons; Gabriel Ty Oerter of Danbury;
Zachary Grant Berrier, Zachary Charles Brady, Micheal Brent Chaffin, Kristian Hunter Davis, Rebecca Camille Fowler, Stephanie Alise Greeson, Adrienne Kylee Johnson, Joshua Matthew Lambert, Victoria Grace Miller, Debra Ann Philpott, Jo Rierson, Sailor FaithSmitherman and Sarah Grace Wiedenhoft of East Bend;
Natalie A Gentry and Chloe Alysse Nagle of Ennice; Cassandra Ann Benge of Gastonia; Carson Jase Fulp of Germanton; Jennifer Marie Evans of Glade Valley; Sarah Quinn Bare, Ashley D. Blevins, Gaige Austin Cass, Guadalupe Hernandez, Christopher Dalton Robbins, Estephanie Sanchez Juarez and Brianna Danielle Shoffner of Hamptonville; Carter Christopher Bridges of Harmony; Hannah Greene Harrison of Hudson; Brayden B. Adams of Indian Trail.
Elimelec Calderon Rojas, Emma Noel Freed, Kaleb Michael Harrison, Margaret Diane Hurt, Dakota Cheyenne Johnson, Keith Blane Macy, Michael Tyler Reinhardt and Karla Alejandra Romero of Jonesville; Rachel Grace Claffee, Spencer Carlton Easter, Taylor Grace George, Bayleigh Kristine Jarrell, Rhyan Elizabeth Sapp and Susan Jeannette Sullivan of King; Emma Grace Stanbery of Lawsonville; Laken Janeen Gudger of Lexington;
Susan Dianne Anderson, Krysten Alana Miller and Daniel Lee Watson of North Wilkesboro; Christina Kelly Blakley and Victoria Faith Blakley of Pfafftown
Josiah James Jarvis of Roaring River; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Lacey of Sandford; Allison Celeste Bruner of Siloam; Jenna Faye Adams and Megan Diane Royal of State Rd; Megan Lynsey Blackburn of Thurmond; Marie Williamson of Tobaccoville; Gracie Bernice Brim of Walnut Cove; Jenifher Alessandra Flores Martinez, Brittany Michelle Mahala, Dalton Joseph Simmons and Mason Lane Woods of Winston-Salem; Laiken Nicole Baity, Brianna Nicole Beck, Abigail Carachure-Medina, Yamel Cortez Zamora, Isaac Samuel Cranfill, Dillon Thomas Draughn, Emma Rose Greene, Sara Gail Hennings, Jackson Harding McManus, Ton Dong Nguyen, Olivia Lauren Pizzuti and Megan Nicole Smith of Yadkinville. Eyra Mae Stewart, Hannah Nicole Todd and Megan Michelle Wagoner of Yadkinville; Kristen Louise Joyce of Clinton, Connecticut;