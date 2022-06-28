Police reports

• A Mount Airy woman was jailed Sunday after allegedly breaking into a local business, according to city police reports.

Heather Nichole Branch, 28, of 418 Dunmans Alley, was encountered by officers during the investigation of a suspicious person at Anytime Fitness in the 800 block of North Main Street.

She was found to have entered an unsecured building and damaged a deadbolt lock, police records say. In addition to breaking and entering, Branch was charged with injury to real property. She was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a July 11 appearance in District Court.

• Food Lion on West Pine Street was the scene of a damage-related incident Thursday, when an unknown suspect used a sharp instrument to puncture a tire of a vehicle owned by Jason Keith McGee, a King resident who is an employee of the store.

The damage to the Falken Sincera tire was put at $87.

• James Todd Seidler, 39, of 113 Meadow Stone Lane, was arrested on driving while impaired and other charges after allegedly striking another vehicle while behind the wheel of a 2019 Ford Fusion and then leaving the scene on June 18.

Seidler was taken into custody at the Speedway convenience store on Rockford Street, but the site of the collision was not listed.

In addition to DWI, he is accused of hit and run, child abuse and driving while license revoked. Seidler was jailed under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for a July 11 appearance in Surry District Court.