Police reports

June 25, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A woman who was encountered during an overdose call has been arrested on a felony drug charge and other violations, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Kailey Nicole Taylor, 31, of 461 Austin Drive, was taken into custody at that location Monday night. Taylor is accused of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia which were filed at that time. She also was found to the subject of two outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court on a felony probation violation issued on June 16 and interfering with an electronic monitoring device filed on June 13.

Taylor was confined in the Surry County Jail without privilege of bond and slated for an appearance in District Court this coming Monday.

• A case involving injury to real property occurred Sunday night at the residence of Zolar Ann Allen in the 500 block of Linville Road, where a flower pot was thrown through a bedroom window by a known individual. The damage was put at $68 in the incident that was still under investigation at last report.

• More damage has been reported at the city-owned Riverside Park, the site of similar incidents in recent months.

The latest was discovered on June 17, involving the spray painting of the outside of a restroom stall, with the damage estimated at $275.