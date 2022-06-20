Surry Community nursing students graduate

Seventeen Surry Community College students recently graduated from the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program, and 20 students graduated from the Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree Nursing (LPN-ADN) program. An additional three students graduated with an ADN from the Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nurses (RIBN) Collaborative program.
The pinning and graduation ceremony was recently on Surry’s Dobson campus. The guest speaker was Dena Shore, MSN, RN, OCN, CNE.
SCC President Dr. David Shockley welcomed the graduates followed by remarks from Dr. Yvonne Johnson, associate dean of health sciences at SCC. Shockley also presented the diplomas, while SCC Nurse Educators Andrea Underwood, DNP, FNP-C, MSN, RN; and Jennifer Mitchell, MSN, RN, OCN, presented the pins. Ashley Morrison, dean of academics, performed the presentation of graduates.
The associate degree nursing graduates are: Carlie Silvers and Morgan Swaim of Boonville; Cassandra Flinchum and Charles Dakota Young of Danbury; Angelina Patel of Dobson; Savannah Atkins of Elkin; Lizbet Arce-Zuniga, Brittney Hefner and Brooke Hefner of Jonesville; Stephanie Collins, William Graham Pruitt, Katie Rotenzier and Joana Vega of Mount Airy; Emily Laws of North Wilkesboro; Ashley Edmonds of Pinnacle; Tyler Macemore of Yadkinville; and Johnny Collins of Ararat, Virginia.
The following graduates were already licensed as LPNs and earned the associate degree in nursing: Zachary Davis of Asheboro; Bradley Martin of Crumpler; Candace Wilmoth of Dobson; James Lausch Jr. and Lexy Mickey of Elkin; Bailey Church and Olivia Carico of Ennice; Lori Ward of Hays; Melanie Trump of King; Savannah Parrish of Lewisville; Amanda Flinchum of Millers Creek; Caitlyn Holt and Whitney Riffey of Mount Airy; Nicolette Brown of Pfafftown; Nicole Williams of Pinnacle; Holly Sell of Ronda; Melisa Dunlap of Rural Hall; Melinda Hope Carrow of West Jefferson; Leanne Price of Winston-Salem; and Teah Gonzalez of Yadkinville.
The RIBN Collaborative graduates who completed the ADN are: Sydney Miller of East Bend; Kyle Casstevens of Mount Airy; and Lauren Golding of Thurmond.
The passing of the lamp symbolizes the nurse’s dedication to providing continuous nursing care to their patients. Just as Florence Nightingale passed her lamp on to the next shift of nurses, ADN graduate Tyler Macemore, passed the lamp on to Freshman Class Representative Savannah Fritts.
Surry’s ADN curriculum provides students with opportunities to develop knowledge, skills, and strategies to integrate safety and quality into nursing care, to practice in a dynamic environment, and to assist individuals in making informed decisions that impact their health, quality of life, and achievement of potential.
Surry Community College students can choose to complete the ADN, which is a two-year program, or currently licensed practical nurses (LPNs) can choose to complete the LPN-ADN program, which is a three-semester program. Graduates are eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN).
“Employment opportunities are vast within the global health care system and may include positions within acute, chronic, extended, industrial, or community health care facilities,” college officials said. “The average annual salary for a registered nurse is approximately $66,440. SCC also offers opportunities for students to purse a baccalaureate degree in nursing (LPN-BSN and RIBN collaboration) through a partnership with Lees-McRae College.”
For more information about the nursing program, contact Johnson at 336-386-3368 or johnsony@surry.edu. Follow the nursing program on Facebook @surrynursing.