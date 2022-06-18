Police reports

June 17, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A woman listed as homeless was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond Thursday on a long list of charges including being a fugitive from justice, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

April Leann Taylor, 43, was encountered by officers at Walmart during a larceny investigation and subsequently arrested as a fugitive from Montgomery County, Virginia, where she is wanted on an unspecified matter. Taylor also is accused locally of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony; possession of a stolen vehicle; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; aiding and abetting a larceny; second-degree trespassing; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In connection with the same incident, Ashley Hutton Norman, 41, also listed as homeless, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods from Walmart, identified as men’s clothing, seat covers, fishing supplies and cooking items with a total value of $591 which were recovered.

Taylor is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on July 11 and Norman, July 15.

• Regina Lynne Taylor, 47, of Galax, Virginia, was charged with substitution of price Wednesday after an incident at the Goodwill store on Rockford Street, where she allegedly placed a $5 price tag on a mini-shelf with a higher value. She is facing a July 11 appearance in District Court.

• A license plate, number TCD8763, was discovered stolen Monday from a 1988 Nissan D21 pickup owned by J.C. Luther Ramzy Hatcher, which was taken while the vehicle was at Hatcher’s residence on Banner Street.

• A break-in was discovered on June 10 at the home of Jonathan Wayne Edmonds on Maple Street, which was entered after a window pane was removed. A Midea window-unit air conditioner, black in color and valued at $178, was listed as stolen.